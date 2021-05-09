 Skip to main content
Man shot, killed in St. Louis County
Man shot, killed in St. Louis County

NORWOOD COURT — Officers responding to a shooting found a man shot and killed in a parking lot here Sunday morning.

St. Louis County police officers found the man shot in the 7200 block of Woodstead Court. He died at the scene of the shooting.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the death. The man had not been identified Sunday morning, and police released few other details. 

That block of Woodstead Court is west of Lucas and Hunt Road, just south of the intersection with Interstate 70.

Those with information can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210; or call CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous at 1-866-371-8477.

Sports