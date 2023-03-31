ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.
Police said they were called to the 5000 block of Thrush Avenue just after noon for a report of a shooting.
Officers said they later found out a man had been shot in the stomach and someone was driving them to the hospital.
The driver stopped in the 4400 block of Duncan Avenue, about 5 miles south of where the shooting happened, to meet first responders.
The man died at a hospital.
More information was not immediately available.
Policing & Protests
Weekly updates highlighting our coverage of police protests and the government's response to the calls for reform.
Dana Rieck
Dana Rieck covers police for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Call her at 314-340-8344 or send your tips to drieck@post-dispatch.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.