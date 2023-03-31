ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Police said they were called to the 5000 block of Thrush Avenue just after noon for a report of a shooting.

Officers said they later found out a man had been shot in the stomach and someone was driving them to the hospital.

The driver stopped in the 4400 block of Duncan Avenue, about 5 miles south of where the shooting happened, to meet first responders.

The man died at a hospital.

More information was not immediately available.