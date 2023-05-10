ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

Police said officers were called to the 4000 block of Kennerly Avenue just after 1 p.m.

The man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is at least the 56th homicide in the city this year.

This weekend saw a spate of killings that kicked off a four-month stretch that typically sees an increase in homicides as the weather warms.

Between 2018 and 2022 in St. Louis, about 42% of homicides have happened between May and August, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis. Last year, 84 of the city’s 200 homicides happened during that stretch.