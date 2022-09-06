Man shot, killed in triple shooting downtown near riverfront

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and two other people were injured Monday night in a triple shooting on North Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard.

Officers were called to the first block of the boulevard in front of the Gateway Arch around 11:50 p.m. Monday, according to police.

There, police said they found a 30-year-old man on the ground who had been shot multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, but a 25-year-old man and 26-year-old woman had also been shot. They had been dropped off at the hospital and are in stable condition, police said.