ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning in his home in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood just north of downtown.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of North 10th Street just after 2 a.m., according to a police report.

Police found Marquis Holt's body inside his home and said he had been shot multiple times, according to the report. Police believe the shots were fired from outside the residence.