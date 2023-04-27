ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon at Seventh and Market streets in downtown St. Louis.

Police were called around 3:30 p.m. and found the man near Kiener Plaza. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not been identified, but police said he was a frequent skateboarder at the park. He had been skateboarding downtown, and the suspect approached him when he took a break to sit on a bench at Kiener Plaza.

The two argued, and the suspect fired multiple shots. The victim initially ran away, and the suspect followed him and continued firing.

“We are thinking it’s a targeted attack since they had a verbal altercation,” said St. Louis police Lt. Donna Garrett.

In all, the suspect fired about 15 shots, Garrett said.

Jefferson County resident Paul Ashe was parked on Seventh and Market waiting for his girlfriend when he heard the shots ring out.

“I saw the guy. He fired three or four shots while running,” he said.

Ashe’s car was hit by two bullets, including one that shattered his rear passenger window. He said he put his head down when he heard the shots and was not injured.

Downtown resident Bryce Rayford said he was walking near the Spire building when he heard several pops.

“I thought they were fireworks,” he said.

Then, Rayford said, he saw a man running as he fired shots. Once the victim was on the ground, the gunman fired more shots while standing over him before running away, Rayford said.

“He was breathing. He was alive for a little bit,” Rayford said of the victim. “We kept telling him an ambulance was coming.”

Rayford’s cousin, Miranda Fonville, was driving toward Kiener Plaza on Market Street to meet him. They were on FaceTime when the shots rang out.

“It’s shocking,” she said. “It’s not something I’ll never get used to.”

Police took down the crime scene tape and left the area just after 5 p.m. The suspect was still at large.

A security guard at the Wainwright State Office Building, about a block from the scene, said he saw the suspect run through the alley near the Eighth Street Metrolink station.

Officers and a canine unit searched the alley with their guns drawn, but they appeared to turn around and return to the scene once they were about four blocks north of where the shooting happened.

Robert Cohen of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.