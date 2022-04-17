Man shot, killed on MetroLink train near Forest Park-DeBaliviere station

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed on a MetroLink train early Sunday morning.

St. Louis police said the victim was shot in the head near the Forest Park-DeBaliviere station just after midnight. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime has plagued the MetroLink system over the last several years, including the shooting death of 18-year-old Lundy S. Blue at the Fifth and Missouri station in East St. Louis in 2019.

Security was increased in 2020 and a private security firm was hired to provide additional guards for the light rail system. One of those guards, 30-year-old James Cook, was shot and killed while on duty at the Delmar Loop station in January 2021.

On April 7, a 63-year-old man was shot in the back and critically injured during a carjacking at the Delmar Loop station.

Homicide detectives are investigating Sunday's incident; police released few details Sunday morning.

