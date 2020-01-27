Man shot near Carondelet Park, not along highway, police say

ST. LOUIS — Police said a man apparently was shot in the arm Monday morning near Carondelet Park, and not while driving on a highway.
At about 10 a.m. Monday, police were called about a shooting at Interstate 55 and Arsenal. Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
St. Louis Police Officer Michelle Woodling said the actual shooting may have happened near the park. The man was conscious and breathing and taken to a hospital. Police said more information would be released Monday afternoon.