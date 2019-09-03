CLAYTON — Terry Tillman was killed by three to five gunshots to his front torso, St. Louis County Police said Tuesday at a news conference about the police shooting of Tillman on Saturday near the St. Louis Galleria mall.
Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the county police said an autopsy Sunday found no wounds to Tillman's back.
A Richmond Heights police officer who answered a call for assistance and an officer from another department chased Tillman across Clayton Road from the Galleria after Tillman had been stopped inside the mall for carrying a gun.
The Richmond Heights officer who shot Tillman told investigators Tillman was pointing the gun at the second officer at the time, Granda said.
"We are going to continue our investigative efforts to ensure that that is factual," Granda said.
The Richmond Heights officer fired five to seven shots at Tillman. Tillman did not fire his weapon.
Granda said there is video of the shooting, but it will not be released soon because the investigation is continuing.
The two officers caught up with Tillman after responding to radio calls for assistance from police who had first approached Tillman in the mall — an on-duty Richmond Heights officer and and one from Overland who was working security at the mall and wearing a vest with the word "Police" on the front and back.
Granda also said that police are seeking about an hour of video footage from each of the 158 cameras inside the Galleria.
Tillman, 23, lived in St. Louis.
County Executive Sam Page addressed the shooting in remarks Tuesday to the County Council.
"The police department’s investigation will be thorough, and will involve talking to witnesses and reviewing videos," Page said. "I have been assured that the police department is being as forthcoming as possible with the public about what’s happened."
He added: "The death of a young person after an interaction with police is all the more challenging. Officer-involved shootings tear at the fabric of our community — whether an officer shoots a citizen or a citizen shoots an officer. No matter what the facts are, the division between police and the people they serve to protect is stressed even more. It is now incumbent on all of us to identify new ways to bridge those divides and rebuild relationships."
This a developing news story. Check back for updates.