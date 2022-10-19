Man shot near St. Charles hotel

ST. CHARLES — Police were searching for the gunman Wednesday who shot a man near the Hampton Inn and Suites in St. Charles.

The victim, a 40-year-old man from St. Peters, was shot three times about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police found him near the Hampton Inn in the 1400 block of South Fifth Street.

St. Charles police Lt. Thomas Wilkison said the man is expected to survive.

Police did not have a detailed description of the gunman, but said he drove away in an orange Ford Mustang with black stripes.