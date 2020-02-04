You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man, 18, shot near St. Louis County park south of Overland
0 comments

Man, 18, shot near St. Louis County park south of Overland

Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months

An 18-year-old man was shot and critically injured Monday night near a St. Louis County park south of Overland.

The unidentified man was discovered about 10:25 p.m. Monday at 1491 Dielman Road, which is the address for King Park. It wasn't clear if the victim was found inside the park.

St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus said he had been shot and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details were released Tuesday morning.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports