Man, 18, shot near St. Louis County park south of Overland

An 18-year-old man was shot and critically injured Monday night near a St. Louis County park south of Overland.
The unidentified man was discovered about 10:25 p.m. Monday at 1491 Dielman Road, which is the address for King Park. It wasn't clear if the victim was found inside the park.
St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus said he had been shot and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No additional details were released Tuesday morning.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
