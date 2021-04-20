 Skip to main content
Man shot on I-70 in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot Tuesday night on Interstate 70, police said. 

The unidentified man was shot in the thigh and shoulder and was conscious and breathing, police said. 

The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. on eastbound I-70 near Bircher Boulevard. 

No other details were available Tuesday night. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Sports