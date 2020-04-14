Man shot on I-70 near Grand Boulevard exit

ST. LOUIS — A man is conscious and breathing after being shot in the arm while driving west on I-70 Tuesday, according to police.
The man was shot near the Grand Boulevard exit just before 8:30 p.m. St. Louis Police say they have a suspect, but they had not released information on the suspect as of Tuesday night.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today