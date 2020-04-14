You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man shot on I-70 near Grand Boulevard exit
0 comments

Man shot on I-70 near Grand Boulevard exit

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

ST. LOUIS — A man is conscious and breathing after being shot in the arm while driving west on I-70 Tuesday, according to police. 

The man was shot near the Grand Boulevard exit just before 8:30 p.m. St. Louis Police say they have a suspect, but they had not released information on the suspect as of Tuesday night. 

Police lights
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports