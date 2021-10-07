 Skip to main content
Man shot on Monday in Carondelet neighborhood dies
ST. LOUIS — A man who was shot Monday night in the city's Carondelet neighborhood has died, police said.

David Manley, 21, of the 3700 block of Keokuk Street, died Thursday, police said.

The shooting was reported near the 100 block of Iron Street in south St. Louis about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said it appears that the man was shot after he pointed a gun at the shooter. The 39-year-old alleged shooter was taken into custody but later released pending investigation, police said on Tuesday.

The shooting is being investigated by the police department's homicide division. 

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (314) 444-5371. Those who want to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

