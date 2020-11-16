 Skip to main content
Man shot on sidewalk was third homicide victim Sunday in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man found shot dead on a sidewalk Sunday was the 230th homicide victim of the year in St. Louis, and the third person slain that day in the city.

The 22-year-old man was found about 10:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Branch Street. Police have not released his name.

He was shot multiple times and died at the scene, police said.

Police have no suspects.

At this time last year, the city had 171 homicides.

The other two killings Sunday were:

• In the 5600 block of Hiller Place, where Brandon Clay was fatally shot about 4:30 p.m. Clay, 33, died at a hospital. A 29-year-old man was in critical but stable condition. Police said the survivor is a suspect in Clay's death.

• Christina Hesselmeyer, 47, who was found stabbed to death inside a camper trailer in the 7800 block of Vulcan Street. Police have no suspects.

2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.

Type of killing
Shooting
Unspecified Homicide
Police Shooting
Justified Homicide
Child Abuse
Vehicular Homicide
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

