Man shot outside south St. Louis grocery store

ST. LOUIS — A shooting outside a Schnucks grocery store in Tower Grove East on Friday left one man injured.

St. Louis police were called to the shooting at the Schnucks at 3430 South Grand Boulevard about 12:45 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was conscious and breathing, police said.

At some point during the call, a police vehicle was involved in a traffic accident and an officer sustained a knee injury, police said.

Authorities did not provide any additional details about the cause of the accident and police spokesperson Evita Caldwell said in an email that she did not know whether there was a police pursuit in the case.

Police did not immediately release any more details on the shooting.

