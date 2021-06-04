Man shot, suspects in custody after road rage incident on I-55 in Pevely

PEVELY — Two suspects were taken into custody Friday afternoon after police say they opened fire on a car containing a family of six in Pevely.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. as both vehicles traveled north on I-55, said Pevely Police Chief Alan Eickhoff. Eickhoff said the suspect's vehicle, which contained two women and two children younger than 2, pulled to the right of the family's car and fired multiple shots.

The father in the passenger seat of the other car was hit below the waist and transported to Mercy Hospital South, where he is still being treated. The mother driving the vehicle and four children in the back were uninjured.

It was unclear Friday evening what started the road rage.

Police tracked the suspects and apprehended them about 40 minutes later on I-270 in west St. Louis County, Eickhoff said.

The names of the suspects have not yet been released. Missouri Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

