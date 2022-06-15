Man shot to death after entering another man's tent near St. Louis riverfront

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death after entering another man's tent near the Mississippi River early Tuesday, police said.

Police don't know the name or age of the man who died. He was shot about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Commercial Street, in the city's Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

The suspected shooter is a man in his 50s. Police interviewed him and released him as they continue their investigation. St. Louis homicide detectives are handling the case.

The man told police that he shot the victim after the victim entered his tent.

Officers called to a shooting near O'Fallon and Lewis streets found the victim inside a tent suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

