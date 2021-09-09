Man shot to death at apartment complex in Jennings

JENNINGS —A man was shot to death late Wednesday night in the 8800 block of Shannon Fox Circle, police said.
The unidentified victim was found dead about 10:40 p.m. from an apparent gunshot wound.
St. Louis County detectives are handling the homicide investigation.
The scene is at the Shannon Fox Apartments, west of Highway 367 and Halls Ferry Road.
Police released no additional details.
From staff reports
