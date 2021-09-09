 Skip to main content
Man shot to death at apartment complex in Jennings
0 comments

Man shot to death at apartment complex in Jennings

{{featured_button_text}}

JENNINGS —A man was shot to death late Wednesday night in the 8800 block of Shannon Fox Circle, police said.

The unidentified victim was found dead about 10:40 p.m. from an apparent gunshot wound.

St. Louis County detectives are handling the homicide investigation.

The scene is at the Shannon Fox Apartments, west of Highway 367 and Halls Ferry Road.

Police released no additional details.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What Gabe Fleisher's parents told him about 9/11

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News