Man shot to death at North Hanley transit center in fight between two groups

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was shot to death in the parking lot of the North Hanley Transit Center early Sunday morning, police said.

St. Louis County police officers were in the area near North Hanley Road and Interstate 70 about 1 a.m. when they heard several gunshots near the station. They found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead shortly after.

An investigation found that a group had been dropped off in the parking lot after a night out, and were confronted by another group they'd had a dispute with earlier that night. Another fight broke out and someone shot the victim, then fled in a dark sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

