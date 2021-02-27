Man shot to death Feb. 4 is identified

ST. LOUIS — A man who was shot and killed Feb. 4 in the city's West End neighborhood has been identified as Jason Anthony Gray, 38, of the 1200 block of Hodiamont Street.

Police found Gray just after 12:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Julian Avenue as they investigated a report of a shooting. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene, which was near the edge of the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

