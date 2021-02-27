 Skip to main content
Man shot to death Feb. 4 is identified
Man shot to death Feb. 4 is identified

ST. LOUIS — A man who was shot and killed Feb. 4 in the city's West End neighborhood has been identified as Jason Anthony Gray, 38, of the 1200 block of Hodiamont Street. 

Police found Gray just after 12:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Julian Avenue as they investigated a report of a shooting. He had multiple gunshot wounds. 

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene, which was near the edge of the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. 

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

