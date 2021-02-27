Man shot to death Friday in Spanish Lake area is identified

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was fatally shot Friday in the Spanish Lake area of north St. Louis County has been identified as Cortney Smith, 21, of the 11900 block of Bridgevale Avenue in St. Louis, police said.

Police found Smith suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 11600 block of Criterion Avenue just before 6 p.m.. They had been notified by the gunshot-detection system ShotSpotter.

Smith was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

