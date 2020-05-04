Man shot to death in alley in Baden neighborhood of St. Louis

UPDATED at 10:30 a.m. Monday with victim's name, additional details

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the head Sunday afternoon near north Broadway and Ponce Avenue in the Baden neighborhood, police said.

Authorities identified the victim as Jerome Guest, 25, of the 5300 block of Kingshighway. Guest became the 50th homicide victim of the year in St. Louis. Last year at this time, the city had 45 homicides.

Guest was shot about 3 p.m. Sunday in an alley in the 700 block of Ponce Avenue. Police said they don't know who killed Guest.

Crime in the Baden neighborhood is down about 1 percent from the same six-month period a year ago.