A man was shot to death Tuesday night in an alley in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
The victim, in his 50s, has not been identified.
Police said he was found just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Hamilton Avenue. He died at a hospital.
Police said they have no suspects.
