Man shot to death in alley north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot to death in an alley north of downtown early Thursday, authorities said.

Police found the unidentified victim about 1:40 a.m. in the alley in the 1500 block of North 13th Street. He died at the scene.

Police said they didn't know the man's name but that he appeared to be in his 20s. Police said they had no suspects in the case.

With 225 homicides so far this year, St. Louis is experiencing what could be a record homicide rate.

The highest number of killings in a single year in St. Louis was 267 in 1993, when the city had some 387,000 residents. That means the homicide rate — homicides per 100,000 people — was 69 that year.

But the population of St. Louis has continued to dwindle over the decades, settling now at just over 300,000. With 225 killings, the city's homicide rate stands at 75 per 100,000 residents. And by year's end the rate is projected to be 79, a number that appears to exceed the rate for any other large U.S. city.

