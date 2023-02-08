ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death Tuesday night in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis.
Police said the 20-year-old victim was found in the 1100 block of Riverview Boulevard about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
He died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
Police did not say if they have any suspects in the killing.
From staff reports
