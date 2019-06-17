UPDATED with time of incident and details on homicide count in St. Louis for the year
ST. LOUIS • A man was shot dead early Monday in the city's Baden neighborhood.
The unidentified victim was found dead about 3:10 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Howell Street.
Police don't know who killed him or why.
As of Monday morning, St. Louis police say, the city has had 83 homicides so far this year, compared with 80 in same span last year.
Violent crime in the Baden neighborhood has decreased year-over-year, according to the Post-Dispatch Crime Tracker. Between December and May, there were 94 violent crimes there (four homicides, 67 assaults, 20 robberies and three rapes.) In the same six-month period the previous year, the Baden neighborhood had 123 violent crimes (two homicides, 85 assaults, 33 robberies and three rapes.)
Check back for updates.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct neighborhood where the homicide occurred and the corresponding crime statistics.