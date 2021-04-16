Man shot to death in Baden neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot late Thursday night in the Baden neighborhood.
St. Louis police said the victim was found before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Peggy Court, east of Riverview Boulevard. He died at the scene.
Police have not released the victim's name or provided any details of the shooting or possible suspects.
Check back for updates.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.