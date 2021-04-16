 Skip to main content
Man shot to death in Baden neighborhood of St. Louis
Man shot to death in Baden neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot late Thursday night in the Baden neighborhood.

St. Louis police said the victim was found before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Peggy Court, east of Riverview Boulevard.  He died at the scene. 

Police have not released the victim's name or provided any details of the shooting or possible suspects.

Check back for updates.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

