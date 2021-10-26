 Skip to main content
Man shot to death in Benton Park West neighborhood
Man shot to death in Benton Park West neighborhood

A man was shot to death late Monday in the Benton Park West neighborhood of St. Louis.

Police said the unidentified victim was found dead about 11:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Wyoming Street.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Police did not immediately provide additional information, such as the victim's age or circumstances of the shooting.

The city has recorded only one other homicide in the Benton Park West neighborhood this year, of the 158 homicides through Saturday.

The section of Wyoming where the man was shot runs between Jefferson and Gravois avenues. 

