ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death Tuesday in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis.

The unidentified victim was shot about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of West Pine Boulevard.

He was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital, where he died.

No arrests were made, and police did not say if they have a suspect.

The scene on West Pine is west of North Boyle Avenue and between Forest Park Avenue and Lindell Boulevard.

St. Louis has already had 61 homicides this year, as of Monday.

Learn about homicide victims and regional trends with this database Learn about homicide victims and regional trends with this database from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.