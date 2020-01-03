Man shot to death in domestic dispute in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A man was killed around midnight after a domestic dispute, Ferguson police said Friday.
Shortly after midnight, police found a man in a home in the 700 block of North Florissant Road suffering from multiple gunshots, police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call Ferguson police at 314-522-3100.
The name and age of the victim were not released by police.
Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.
Error: Please try again later
Thanks! *
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today