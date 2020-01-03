You are the owner of this article.
Man shot to death in domestic dispute in Ferguson
Man shot to death in domestic dispute in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A man was killed around midnight after a domestic dispute, Ferguson police said Friday.

Shortly after midnight, police found a man in a home in the 700 block of North Florissant Road suffering from multiple gunshots, police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call Ferguson police at 314-522-3100.

The name and age of the victim were not released by police.

