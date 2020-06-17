Man shot to death in Dutchtown neighborhood, gunman arrested

UPDATED at noon Wednesday with arrest of suspected gunman

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death early Wednesday in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

The 23-year-old victim was found just before 12:30 a.m. inside a residence in the 4600 block of Tennessee Avenue.

He died at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.

Police said they arrested the gunman, a 21-year-old man. Charges have not yet been filed. Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

Crime from December to May is down slightly in the neighborhood, compared to the same six-month period a year ago.