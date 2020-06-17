Man shot to death in Dutchtown neighborhood
Man shot to death in Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death early Wednesday in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

The 23-year-old victim was found just before 12:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Tennessee Avenue.

He died at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.

Crime from December to May is down slightly in the neighborhood, compared to the same six-month period a year ago.

Check back for updates.

