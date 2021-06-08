Man shot to death in Greater Ville neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death Monday night in the Greater Ville neighborhood, police said.

Officers found the unidentified victim in the 4600 block of Ashland Avenue about 9:45 p.m. He was in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital.

Police had no suspects.

The killing is at least the 82nd homicide of the year in St. Louis, compared to 78 at the same time a year ago.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 6 months