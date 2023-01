ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

The shooting was about 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Belt Avenue.

Police have not released the victim's name or any additional details, including if they have a suspect.

The homicide is the third of the year in St. Louis. A man was found shot to death in the Soulard neighborhood on Saturday, and a man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in the Baden neighborhood.