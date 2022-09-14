 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot to death in his Jefferson County home

The House Springs man who shot to death in his home Tuesday night has been identified as 46-year-old Michael Gray.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said in a release Wednesday that Gray was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the first block of Mockingbird Hill. He died at the scene.

The home is east of Highway 30.

Police haven't released a possible motive in the shooting, but Marshak said investigators believe the killer or killers knew Gray. Marshak said the crime was no random attack.

