Man shot to death in his Jefferson County home

The House Springs man who shot to death in his home Tuesday night has been identified as 46-year-old Michael Gray.
Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said in a release Wednesday that Gray was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the first block of Mockingbird Hill. He died at the scene.
The home is east of Highway 30.
Police haven't released a possible motive in the shooting, but Marshak said investigators believe the killer or killers knew Gray. Marshak said the crime was no random attack.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
