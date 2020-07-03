Man shot to death in Jennings

JENNINGS — A 41-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a Jennings neighborhood, St. Louis County police say.

Officers were called just before 1 a.m. to a shooting in the the 5500 block of Janet Avenue and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

St. Louis County police did not immediatly identify the man killed or give any other details on the shooting Friday morning.

The department asks anyone with information on the shooting to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

