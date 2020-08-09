Man shot to death in north St. Louis County; homicides have increased 25% over last year

UPDATED at 9:25 a.m. Sunday with the identification of the victim.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County detectives have seen a 25% jump in the number of homicides they are investigating this year, the latest case coming early Friday in North County.

About 1:30 a.m. Friday, Darius Crenshaw, 26, of the 1700 block of Bradshaw Drive, was shot dead in a home in the 9800 block of Ventura Drive, in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Police said late Saturday that two men were in the home on Ventura Drive when Crenshaw entered unannounced. The other men thought the home was being broken into, and shot him.

The men in the house cooperated with the investigation and released after officers interviewed them, said police spokesman Sgt. Benjamin Granda. Police are still investigating.

The killing on Ventura is the 39th homicide investigated this year by the St. Louis County Police Department. Last year at this time, they had handled 31 homicide cases.

Officer Tracy Panus said 24 people this year were killed in unincorporated St. Louis County, five were killed in municipalities patrolled by county police, and 10 were killed in other cities that asked county detectives to handle the investigation.

Meanwhile, the city of St. Louis reports at least 158 homicides this year, up more than 30% from the same time last year.

