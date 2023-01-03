Man shot to death in north St. Louis County

A man was shot to death Monday in north St. Louis County.
Police said the shooting was reported about 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Thunderhead Drive. The man died at the scene. His name has not been released.
Police have not said if they have a suspect.
Thunderhead Drive is northeast of Lilac Drive and Interstate 270, in unincorporated St. Louis County.
From staff reports
