Man shot to death in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was fatally shot Friday night in unincorporated north St. Louis County, police said.
The man was found in the 6800 block of Champaigne Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
St. Louis County police were called to investigate a shooting about 10:51 p.m. No other details were available.
Police ask anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. Tipsters can also contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
