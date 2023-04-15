ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday identified a man who was shot to death late Thursday in the Kingsway West neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Devontea Strauther, 30, was found on the ground about 11:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Maffitt Avenue. He died at the scene.

Police have no suspects in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371. Tips can be made anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 866-371-8477.

The St. Louis Police Department on Thursday morning reported that there have been 38 homicides so far this year.