Man shot to death in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in the Baden neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Stanley Cunningham Jr., 29, was found in a home the 8800 block of Lowell Street at around 3:30 p.m., St. Louis Police said. Police said he was shot in the head.
Cunningham lived in the same block; it wasn't clear if he was found in his own home.
Police asked anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.
Updated at 12:20 p.m. Sunday with the victim's name.
