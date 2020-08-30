 Skip to main content
Man shot to death in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS  — A man was killed in the Baden neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Stanley Cunningham Jr., 29, was found in a home the 8800 block of Lowell Street at around 3:30 p.m., St. Louis Police said. Police said he was shot in the head.

Cunningham lived in the same block; it wasn't clear if he was found in his own home.

Police asked anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.

Updated at 12:20 p.m. Sunday with the victim's name.

