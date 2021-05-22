Man shot to death in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a homicide early Saturday in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.
A male was found shot to death in the 5400 block of Beacon Avenue at 4:50 a.m., police reported.
No other information was immediately available.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
