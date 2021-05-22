 Skip to main content
Man shot to death in north St. Louis
Man shot to death in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a homicide early Saturday in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

A male was found shot to death in the 5400 block of Beacon Avenue at 4:50 a.m., police reported.

No other information was immediately available.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

