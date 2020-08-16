Man shot to death in Northwoods

NORTHWOODS — A man believed to be around 27 years old was shot to death in a car Saturday, said St. Louis County police.

The preliminary investigation shows the victim was in his car in the 4700 block of Jordan Street when someone drove alongside it and shot him before fleeing.

Police found the man dead at 9:10 p.m.

The Northwoods Police Department requested help from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, which is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

