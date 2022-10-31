Man shot to death in south St. Louis

A man was shot to death Sunday night in south St. Louis.
Police said the victim was shot multiple times about 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.
He has not been identified.
A man was shot to death Sunday night in south St. Louis.
Police said the victim was shot multiple times about 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.
He has not been identified.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.