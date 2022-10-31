 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot to death in south St. Louis

A man was shot to death Sunday night in south St. Louis.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times about 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.

He has not been identified.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

Explore the homicide tracker.
