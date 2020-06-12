Man shot to death in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death in St. Louis late Thursday night.

The victim was 28 years old. St. Police have not released his name.

Authorities say the shooting was reported at 11:47 p.m. near Christy Boulevard and Delor Street. That area is on the border of the Bevo and Princeton Heights neighborhoods.

Police said he died at a hospital. Homicide detectives are handling the case. Police released no additional information.

The man's death would be at least the 82nd homicide of the year in St. Louis.