ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was shot to death early Tuesday in the Spanish Lake area of north St. Louis County.
The man was shot about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 11100 block of Riaza Square, near Larimore Parkway Drive.
Police said he died at a hospital. His name and age have not been released.
Check back for updates.
From staff reports
