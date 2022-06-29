Man shot to death in St. Louis County in domestic dispute

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was shot dead Tuesday night in north St. Louis County, and police said it stemmed from a domestic dispute.
The victim was shot about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 12200 block of Culpepper Drive, in the Paddock Village subdivision in unincorporated St. Louis County. He died at the scene.
Police haven't released the man's name or age or said if they've made an arrest.
Check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today