 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

Man shot to death in St. Louis County in domestic dispute

  • 0

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was shot dead Tuesday night in north St. Louis County, and police said it stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The victim was shot about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 12200 block of Culpepper Drive, in the Paddock Village subdivision in unincorporated St. Louis County. He died at the scene.

Police haven't released the man's name or age or said if they've made an arrest.

Check back for updates.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News