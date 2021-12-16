 Skip to main content
Man shot to death in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night south of Interstate 70 near North Hanley Road.

He was found about 9:20 p.m. in the 8800 block of Torii Drive, in unincorporated St. Louis County. Police on Thursday said the man died at a hospital.

His name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call investigators at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

