Man shot to death in St. Louis' Mount Pleasant neighborhood identified

Updated 10 a.m. Friday with the identity of the deceased, more details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old man was killed and another person was injured Thursday night in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said.

St. Louis police were called to reports of a shooting about 8:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of Minnesota Avenue and found Nicholas Jones, 25, lying in the sidewalk with puncture wounds.

Jones, a resident of the block where we was found, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Later that night, a 24-year-old man with puncture wounds injured in the same incident arrived at a hospital for treatment, police said.

Police ask anyone with information on the killing to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371. St. Louis police say people with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can also contact CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-8477.

This is a developing story.

