Man shot to death in St. Louis' Mount Pleasant neighborhood identified
Man shot to death in St. Louis' Mount Pleasant neighborhood identified

Updated 10 a.m. Friday with the identity of the deceased, more details from police. 

ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old man was killed and another person was injured Thursday night in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. 

St. Louis police were called to reports of a shooting about 8:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of Minnesota Avenue and found Nicholas Jones, 25, lying in the sidewalk with puncture wounds.

Jones, a resident of the block where we was found, was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Later that night, a 24-year-old man with puncture wounds injured in the same incident arrived at a hospital for treatment, police said. 

Police ask anyone with information on the killing to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371. St. Louis police say people with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can also contact CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-8477.

This is a developing story. 

